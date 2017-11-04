Cinemalaya 2019 to accept entries until November 24

ENTRIES to the Main Competition of the 2019 Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival are being accepted until November 24. The entries must reach CCP Media Arts Division, Cultural Center of the Philippines, CCP Complex, Roxas Blvd., Pasay City, by 6 p.m.

The Cinemalaya Main Competition is a competition for full-length feature films.

Required materials for submission are: duly accomplished 2019 Entry Form; synopsis in Filipino or English (1 page, 12 pts font size, not more than 300 words); detailed sequence treatment (from 50 to 60 sequences, double space, 12-pts Courier, letter-sized bond paper, 1-inch margin all around); resume of proponent; two recent photos of proponent (2 x 2 inches); and sample of a short film between five to 20 minutes in DVD format, directed by the proponent.

All entries must be submitted in six copies in a long brown envelope properly labeled with the proponent’s name, title of film entry, and contact details.

The sheets containing the synopsis and detailed sequence treatment must not bear the name of the proponent. Full scripts will not be accepted.

Entry forms, mechanics and guidelines may be downloaded from www.cinemalaya.org.

Established in 2005, Cinemalaya is an all-digital film festival and competition that aims to discover, encourage and honor cinematic works of Filipino filmmakers. It has supported and promoted the production of 145 full feature independent films and 130 short films. Many of these films have won awards in local and international competitions and festivals.

Through the annual festival, Cinemalaya has showcased over 1,000 works by independent filmmakers including full feature films, shorts, documentaries, Filipino film classics, and art films.