Cinemalaya conducts advanced filmmaking workshops

Cinemalaya Institute has opened applications for its advanced courses in directing and film production until April 20. Classes will be held from May 8 to June 30 at the Cultural Center of the Philippines.

Noted movie director Carlos Siguion-Reyna will teach “Basic Filmmaking: The Silent Film,” a six-week course in directing that will enable the students to apply the basics of film language in film exercises and master the classic conventions and tools of the film directors.

Students are challenged to find their cinematic voice within the basic language of narrative film. Each student will direct his keystone project –a five-minute silent digital film in narrative structure that shall be shot on a day exterior locations and shall use sound effects but not music – toward the end of the course. Viewing of clips, readings, and classroom discussions will provide a framework for the course material.

Siguion-Reyna is an award-winning director who received his M.F.A. in film from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts.

The four-week course on film production that covers the different elements and fundamental skills and procedures used in making a film will be handled by John Paul Su, also a Master of Fine Arts graduate of NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts. He is a two-time recipient of Ani ng Dangal award and was named one of the Outstanding Filipino Artist in the field of Cinema in 2016.

Called Introduction to Producing, students of this course are advised to learn Movie Magic prior the beginning of classes. By the third week of class, they are required to prepare a production book for their shoot. This will be the second time that Cinemalaya Institute will be offering this course.

Cinemalaya Institute has been the training arm of the Cinemalaya Foundation since 2015, focusing its efforts on providing education, training and accreditation of practitioners in key aspects of film production.