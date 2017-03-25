Cinemalaya Institute conducts film workshops

COURSES in feature-length screenplay writing and basic filmmaking will be offered at the Cinemalaya Institute from May 22 to June 30. Applications are now being accepted.

Sophia Wellington, who has taught screenwriting at many film schools including the London Film School and London Film Academy, will teach Writing the Feature-Length Screenplay.

Designed for students with scriptwriting experience and with outlines or drafts of existing screenplays, the course will take students through the process of refining a feature idea, creating strong characters, developing a story arc, writing a step outline and a draft of the screenplay.

At the end of the course, students will have a step outline and scenes to enable them to complete a draft of their feature screenplay.

Meanwhile, award-winning film and theater Carlos Siguion-Reyna will teach Basic Filmmaking: The Silent Film. A six-week course in directing, this course enables students to apply the basics of film language in film exercises and achieve a basic mastery of the classic conventions and tools of the film directors.

Towards the end of the course, each student will direct his keystone project: a seven-minute silent digital film. The purpose of the course is to challenge the student to find his/her own cinematic voice within the basic, commonly understood language of narrative film. The project shall be shot on exterior locations and shall use sound effects but not music.

The Cinemalaya Institute is the training arm of the Cinemalaya Foundation. Through the Cinemalaya Institute, the foundation focuses its efforts on providing education, training and accreditation of practitioners in key aspects of film production.

For inquiries, call CCP Media Arts Division at 832-1125 local 1705.