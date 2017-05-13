Cinemalaya names 2017 ‘Short Feature’ finalists

THE Cinemalaya Foundation has announced the finalists of Short Feature Film category for the 2017 Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival and Competition. For the first time in Cinemalaya history, 12, instead of the usual 10, were selected.

The Cinemalaya Selection Committee stated that the entries to the 2017 Short Feature Film category were of high quality, “The Selection Committee strongly feels that the list of entries in this year’s competition merits to include two additional entries added to the traditional list of ten films.”

Subject matter and themes of the finalists are wide-ranging, including children and family, transformation, history and memory, justice and redemption.

The finalists are:

1. “Aliens Ata” by Karl Glenn Barit

2. “Juana and the Sacred Shores” by Antonne Santiago

3. “Lola Loleng” by Jean Cheryl Tagyamon

4. “Fatima Marie Torres and the Invasion of Space Shuttle Pinas 25” by Carlo Francisco Manatad

5. “Bawod (Bent)” by Terimar Malones a.k.a TM Malones

6. “Nakaw” by Arvin Belarmino

7. “Sorry For The Inconvenience” by Carl Adrian Chavez

8. “Hilom by Paul Patindol” a.k.a. P.R. Patindol

9. “Manong ng Pa-aling” by E del Mundo

10. “Maria” by Jaime Habac Jr.

11. “Nakauwi Na” by Marvin Cabangunay

12. “Islabodan” by Juan Carlo Tarobal

Selected from a total of 174 entries, the 12 films will be screened during the 2017 Cinemalaya Film Festival on August 4 to 13 at the Cultural Center of the Philippines and Ayala Cinemas.

The Best Short Feature Film will receive a prize of P150,000 and the Balanghai trophy during the Cinemalaya Awards Night on August 13 at the CCP Tanghalang Nicanor Abelardo (CCP Main Theater).

Cinemalaya is an all-digital film competition that aims to discover, encourage, and support the cinematic works of Filipino filmmakers that boldly articulate and freely interpret the Filipino experience with fresh insight and artistic integrity. It is a project of the Cinemalaya Foundation, Inc. in partnership with the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP).

For more information, please visit www.culturalcenter.gov.ph, www.cinemalaya.org, and the CCP and Cinemalaya Facebook pages.