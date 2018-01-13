Cinemalaya sets deadline for 2018 ‘shorts’ entries

Entries are now being accepted for the Short Film category of the 2018 Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival and Competition.

Deadline for submission is on March 2, Friday, 6 p.m. to the Media Arts Division of the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), Roxas Boulevard, Pasay City.

Interested participants must submit the final work in DVD format or USB (6 copies), with violator, labeled with the title, production company address and contact numbers, production date, director’s name and running time; the duly completed application form; synopsis in English; and a brief résumé/biodata and two recent 2×2 photos of the filmmaker(s).

All entries must be submitted in a long brown envelope properly labeled with proponent’s name, title and contact details.

The 10 best short features will be announced on May 8 and will be screened during the 2018 Cinemalaya Festival on August 3 to 12 at the CCP and other festival venues of Cinemalaya.

The Best Short Feature will receive a prize of P150,000 and the Balanghai trophy during the Cinemalaya Awards Night on August 12 at the CCP Tanghalang Nicanor Abelardo (CCP Main Theater).

Cinemalaya is an all-digital film competition that aims to discover, encourage, and support the cinematic works of Filipino filmmakers that boldly articulate and freely interpret the Filipino experience with fresh insight and artistic integrity. It is a project of the CCP, in partnership with the Cinemalaya Foundation, Inc. The Festival features film exhibitions, premieres, documentaries, memorabilia and photo exhibits, seminars, the Cinemalaya Campus and other film-related events.

For entry forms, complete guidelines, rules and regulations and mechanics, please visit www.cinemalaya.org or www.culturalcenter.gov.ph.