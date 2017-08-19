Cinemalaya’s Filipino films for 2018 tilt

THE Cultural Center of the Philippines, in partnership with the Cinemalaya Foundation, proudly announces the ten finalists for the full-length category for Cinemalaya 2018, which will be slated on August 3 to 12, 2018. The announcement was made following the closing and awarding ceremonies of Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival 2017 at the CCP’s Tanghalang Nicanor Abelardo (Main Theater).

• The finalists for the next year’s full length feature competition are:

“Ang Mga Bisita ni Mamang” by Denise O’Hara delves into the story of Mamang, an old woman who hangs on her memory to be with her unmarried middle-aged son

• “Ang Pagbabalik ng Kwago” by Martika Escobar is a fantasy film about Leonor Reyes, the only female writer of Filipino action movies, who falls into an irreversible coma after an accident and is transported to a 1980s classic Filipino action flick playing on a television at the hospital lobby

• “Babae At Baril” by Rae Red follows a girl whose life changes drastically when she finds a gun lying on the street and discovers the power that comes with owning one

• “Kung Paano Hinihintay Ang Dapithapon” by Carlo Enciso Catu is about Teresa, a lady at the twilight of her life. Currently living with her longtime partner Celso, she receives a call from her estranged husband Benedicto who is seeking forgiveness from her and their son Chito

• “Kuya Wes” by James Robin Mayo stars a man called Kuya Wes working in a money transfer company who finds himself “in a relationship” with a regular client, a married woman who suffers from marital woes

• “Liway” by Kip Oebanda, tells the story of a notorious NPA rebel in Negros whose beauty is legendary and her tactics, unparalleled; the film is based on the real story of the director’s mother.

• “ML” by Benedict Mique Jr., follows Carlo and Colonel, an old resident in their village who was a former soldier during the Marcos regime; after learning how the Colonel cruelly tortured student activists, Carlo’s life changes when he experienced all the Martial Law cruelties one night

• “Pan De Salawal” by Che Espiritu introduces Sal, a lonely panadero suffering from a chronic kidney stones who wants nothing but to die. Sharing his sick, grey life along the riles are his neighbors – a barber with severe pasma, a former beauty queen with emphysema, a Carinosa dancer paralyzed by stroke, and a macho meat vendor with tumor in his breast—who are all battling for dear life, hoping for a miracle

• “Pilot” by Dexter Hemedez and Allan Ibañez deals with the challenging, painful, rewarding yet unrewarding world of soap opera writing

• “Pinay Beauty” by Jay Abello introduces Migs who needs to settle a huge debt to a loan shark. When Migs explains that he doesn’t have the money yet, the loan shark proposes that he could settle the bill if Migs could find Lovi Poe and introduce him to the actress.

The finalists will each receive a P750 ,000 production grant from the Cultural Center of the Philippines and the Cinemalaya Foundation.

Established in 2005, Cinemalaya is an all-digital film festival and competition that aims to discover, encourage and honor cinematic works of Filipino filmmakers. To date, it has supported and promoted the production of 136 full feature independent films and 118 short films. Many of these films have won awards in local and international competitions and festivals.