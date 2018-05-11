Cinemarilenyo produces potential indie stars

Digital cinema doesn’t make use of the prohibitive cost of film material, which has made independent filmmaking like a backyard cottage industry.

Whereas filmmaking was confined to the hands of a few directors and craftsmen before, the new technology has become accessible even to those who have no formal training in creating a movie at all.

With a cellphone came­ra equipped with high resolution, one can become a film­maker in an instant.

The same gizmo has caught the fancy and passion not only of the few movie outfits in Metro Manila but also the rest of the regions in the country. In this filmmaking consciousness, the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) has been giving grants-in-aid to local indie filmmakers throughout Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao.

For the same degree of enthusiasm, the City of Marilao, Bulacan has joined the fray in encouraging its constituents and indie enthusiasts to come out with a short film five to 15 minutes long depicting the history, traditional culture, arts and tourist spots of the city in an event called “Cinemarilenyo.”

The competing short filmmakers were oriented in a basic filmmaking workshop by indie film and TV director from ABS-CBN, Sigfreid Barros Sanchez. Winners were awarded trophies and cash prizes.

Incidentally, one of the eight filmmakers—Joey Austria of “Talulot”—co-hosts a daily entertainment talk show on DZIQ AM Radio with Caveat anchored by former Philippine Movie Press Club (PMPC) Fernan de Guzman.

His opus won Best Actor for seven-year-old Matthew Gaudicos, a workshopper of StarQuest Talent Development Academy under Abel Anajao; Best Musical Scoring; Best Production Design; and Special Jury Prize (Tourism).

The other entries were “Kalatas,” “Panauhin,” “Tula Ng Pag-Ibig,” “Limos,” “Relo,” “PhotograpHER” and “Takipsilim.”

Also a franchiser of Vina Morales’ Ystilo Salon, Joey has proven to himself and the people of Marilao that he has what it takes to be a serious and competent indie filmmaker, just waiting for the big break to make it as full-length indie film director.