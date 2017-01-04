Cinemas with extended MMFF showing named

Due to public clamor, the Metro Manila Film Festival Executive Committee (MMFF ExeCom) has extended the screening of all eight films in selected cinemas until Saturday, January 7.

The MMFF, which was supposed to end on January 3, will still be shown on 10 SM cinemas: North Edsa, Megamall, Manila, Sta. Mesa, Fairview, Southmall, Marikina, Bacoor, Iloilo, and Cebu.

In addition to this, those who missed the eight entries could catch them in eight more selected SM Cinemas allotted and assigned by Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP).

FDCP will also continue to show the films in their Cinematheques in Manila, Baguio, Davao, Iloilo and Zamboanga.

Meanwhile, the National Cinema Association of the Philippines also showed support and extended the screening in Robinsons, Ayala, Eastwood Cinema 2000, Greenhills, Fishermall, Gateway, Uptown Mall, Venice, Vista and other provincial cinemas.

“No one can stop the voices of the people who wanted the extension of the MMFF 2016…We thank everyone who made this year’s edition a groundbreaking success,” MMFF public relations head Noel Ferrer posted on Instagram.

Iza Iglesias