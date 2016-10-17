The circus came to town!

Global Art Philippines awards winners of 2016 national competition

Jugglers, trapeze artists, acrobats and tightrope walkers made an appearance through colorful and whimsical drawings in the recently concluded 2016 Global Art Philippines National Competition organized by Global Art Philippines.

Held at the SMX Aura in Taguig City, the annual competition was participated in by 200 students coming from all 12 branches of Global Art located in Metro Manila, Cebu, Davao, General Santos and Pampanga.

Anchored on the theme “The Wonderful World Of Circus,” the artworks featured creative expressions from the eyes of the young participants and their unique skills in drawing, painting, coloring and composing visual elements which are at the core of Global Art’s international art program.

Established in 1999 with the objective of enhancing children’s learning disciplines so they will become more creative in their everyday lives, Global Art transforms the way students learn art through a progressive, age-appropriate curriculum designed around their individual abilities.

The competition was divided into several categories. Winners per category were named as the “Best of the Best,” but only one was adjudged grand champion, 1st Runner up and 2nd Runner Up per category.

Grand champions are Sofia Danielle Madriaga from Global Art Del Monte (Category A, 4 to 6 years old); Grace Merari Saw from Global Art Ortigas (Category B, 7 to 9 years old); Angeli Domini Lim from Global Art Davao, (Category C, 10 to 12 years old); and Marco Luis Gonzales from Global Art Makati (Category D, 13 years old and above).

Aside from the title of Global Art Philippines champion, trophy and prizes, the winners will also represent Global Art Philippines to the Global Art International Level competition in Guang Zhou, China on December 3.

Painting with confidence

Category D champion Marco Luis Gonzales, 13, started with Global Art five years ago. He said that art enables him to express his emotions and learn other cultures.

“Winning the competition means embracing a new challenge and I feel more confident because I know my teachers and family are at my back,” said Marco.

For seven-year-old Sofia Danielle Madriaga, Category A champion, her love for art came naturally. Like any first-time participant, she was feeling anxious and was not expecting to win. “She tried joining for the first time and just wanted to enjoy the experience. The opportunity to showcase her ta­lent and winning is very rewarding,” beamed Sofia’s mom Rizie Madriaga.

Meanwhile, Angeli Domini Lim, Category C champion, focus and discipline won it for her. “I practiced as much as I can before the competition. Winning at the national level made me more confident now.”

Category B winner Grace Merari Saw prepared for the competition a month ahead by devoting two to four hours a week to practice. “I hoped to win but not as the grand champion. I thought I would only win the top artist,” Grace said. “The rewarding part is to be a part of the competition where the best students strived to win and I ended up winning the biggest prize. I feel more confident now knowing that when I try my best, there is always a chance.”

Global Art Philippines accepts students as young as three years old. The multi-level programs allow each art enthusiast to learn at their own pace and use their own ideas to create an artwork.

