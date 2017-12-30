Cirtek to acquire stake in Multipay

CIRTEK Holdings Philippines Corp. is continuing its expansion strategy with the planned acquisition of a 49-percent stake in Multipay Corp.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, Cirtek said it was set to acquire 44,100 shares in Multipay at a still to be determined price.

“The planned acquisition is in line with the company’s strategy to expand its business and leverage on its accumulated expertise in technology, particularly in the wireless/broadband transmission business and e-commerce,” Cirtek said.

“The company plans to make meaningful acquisitions designed to gain expertise and access to proprietary software technologies and content, which will improve its capability in creating and providing e-commerce platforms and enterprise solutions that are applicable to various industries, such as financial services, communications, and retailing,” it added.

Multipay is a homegrown company engaged in the business of development, promotion, and marketing of technology, systems solutions, and applications that can be utilized as platform for connectivity, processing, and delivery of electronic services.

“[Cirtek] believes that its ability to become not only a manufacturing-centered business, but also a technology and software-focused enterprise, will allow it to offer a wider range of products and services to its clients, to continuously enhance its product portfolio, and to expand its market reach, not only to existing customers but to new consumers as well.

Earlier this month, Cirtek raised $67 million from its maiden issuance of dollar-denominated preferred securities. Proceeds will be used to fund future growth, research and development, and pare debts from the acquisition of US-based Quintel Cayman Ltd.