Cirtek expects $500-M revenues from Quintel

Nasdaq listing eyed down the road

CIRTEK Holdings Philippines Corp. (CHPC) expects its recently acquired firm, Quintel Cayman Ltd., to generate $500 million in revenues in the next three to five years, after which Cirtek may explore a US listing for the latter.

“The listing…is on the horizon, it’s in the business plan. Next year we’ll probably do $200 million for Quintel. The target is to grow to $500 million. That’s the perfect size for revenue in order to access a Nasdaq listing,” Cirtek President and Vice Chairman Jojo Dispo told a news conference in Makati City on Wednesday.

“But we will not stop there. As I’ve said, we want to grow the company to a billion-dollar revenue company by one or two more strategic acquisitions,” he added.

Staff from Maxis Communications Bhd., a Malaysian telecommunications firm, visited the Philippines last month to review Quintel antennas for their potential use. Recently, Cirtek met with Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. (Singtel) also for a possible alliance.

In the US, Cirtek has partnered with CloudMondo, which has “a network management system” that is reportedly being considered for use for the broadband project of the Philippine government.

“We are partnering also with the federation of cable TV operators in the Philippines, that’s a group of 1,000-plus independent TV cable operators around the country supporting 4 to 6 million subscribers. And then part of the consortium also is Pacific Wireless, it’s a company that has a local telco franchise and is owned 100 percent by Maxis in Malaysia,” Dispo said.

“So down the road there will be formal announcement … that this consortium will also get into the broadband business to support the Philippine government’s thrust to promote better connectivity, better data access by the population. It’s another business model.”

“[We are] not looking to go head to head in terms of price but quality in terms of the value that we bring and the features that we can bring to those products in the regional market here in the Philippines,” Quintel President and Chief Operations Officer David Piazza said.

Cirtek is also set to meet with officials from Globe Telecom and PLDT, Inc. to share its products and services for a potential collaboration.

In addition, Cirtek said it is looking at investing in Artificial Intelligence (AI), an area of computer science which emphasizes the creation of intelligent machines that work like humans.

“We see that there will be convergence eventually with those kinds of technology down the road. So, software, AI, data analytics–those are the things that interest us. We’re keeping a close eye for any opportunities in that particular space,” he added.

Cirtek is a listed electronics and wireless broadband manufacturing firm that has recently acquired Quintel, a US-based antenna solutions provider.