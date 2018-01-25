Cirtek pays initial P100M for 49% stake in MultiPay

LISTED technology firm Cirtek Holdings Philippines Corp. is venturing into the e-commerce sector following its acquisition of MultiPay, a provider of back-end and front-end payment solutions.

In a news conference on Wednesday, Cirtek Group President and Vice-Chairman Roberto Juanchito Dispo said Cirtek had concluded the purchase of a 49 percent stake in MultiPay for an initial payment of P100 million.

He said the Cirtek Group was setting aside additional support for MultiPay’s future projects ans hardware developments as more models come on stream.

MultiPay is a technology provider for e-commerce platforms, partnering with leading payment channels in the Philippines such as Bayad Center, Dragon Pay, and ECPay. The acquisition is seen to give Cirtek access to superior e-commerce solutions and fortify its position in the market as a fully-integrated solutions provider.

“When we acquired Quintel last year, we indicated to the market that we are preparing for one or two more acquisitions moving forward. MultiPay is one of them. This signals Cirtek’s entry into the fast-growing e-commerce fintech technology space in the country,” Dispo said.

“We see a need to come into a dominant e-commerce software solution in order to support the flourishing e-commerce in the country,” he added.

Dispo cited how neighboring countries such as China and Hong Kong have advanced their e-commerce businesses due to a unified platform to support the electronic segment.

“In terms of revenue contribution, I believe this year we are probably looking at a half a billion dollars in terms of the top line…As other models come on stream in the next few years, we should expect a more significant increase in terms of top line and profitability,” Cirtek Chief Finance Officer Anthony Buyawe said at the same briefing.

“There are, right now, two models in place and we are looking at 16 or 17 coming on stream in the next few years so that’s the other value that Cirtek brings into the market. We will be providing the capital to allow this very interesting company to accelerate its software development,” he added.

Meanwhile, MultiPay President and Chief Executive Officer David Almirol said they are set to expand in the region “by replicating what we have done here in the Philippines to nearby countries in Southeast Asia.”

“We are [also]doing a lot of project launches in the future,” he said.

Some of its new product offerings include MultiStore, where MultiPay provides the system to the client, allowing the latter to sell things online, and the MultiWallet, an e-wallet that can be topped up and used for online payment

transactions.