Cirtek sets $8-M capex for 2018

CIRTEK Holdings Philippines Corp. is setting aside up to $8 million or about P400 million for capital expenditures (capex) this year to further expand its production capacity.

“The [big]chunk is really more for expanding our capacity as we seek Quintel [Cayman Ltd.] ramp-up. As we expect Quintel sales to double, therefore we need to expand our manufacturing capacity,” Cirtek Chief Finance Officer Anthony Buyawe told reporters last week.

Cirtek acquired a 100-percent stake in Quintel—an innovator of spectrum and space-efficient station antennas—in July 2017 for $77 million.

Part of the capital spending will go to funding the construction of its first building in Laguna Technopark, which will serve as Cirtek’s fourth manufacturing facility.

“Right now, we’re fully utilized in terms of floor space so at some point, we will likely have to be building the fourth facility and the rest are really more production equipment, quality assurance equipment, so these are basically more for expansion more than anything else,” Buyawe added.

2017 performance

For full-year 2017, Cirtek is looking at a slightly better net income following the Quintel acquisition. In terms of consolidated revenues, the company is poised to hit its target of $100 million.

“That means we have eliminated certain intercompany sales but we’ll be doing segment reporting because that would allow, I guess, the investors and our board [to see]how the company is doing on a standSalone basis,” Buyawe said.

“Net income, we’ll probably do slightly better than last year, which I think was our guidance, because when we did a press conference about Quintel, our acquisition, our guideline then was it will contribute to the top line but for 2017, will likely not contribute to profit or may even be a drag. But our goal for 2018 is to have Quintel break even by first quarter and thereafter be profitable,” he added.