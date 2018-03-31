Cision Cup opens April 14

The World Amateur Golfers Championship will stage its fifth national qualifier during the Cision Cup on April 14 at the South Forbes in Silang, Cavite.

The tournament will feature five handicap categories namely Division 1 for players with 0-5.4 handicap, Division 2 (5.5-10.4), Division I3 (10.5-15.4), Division 4 (15.5-20.4) and Division 5 (20.5-25.4). The tournament will use a net stroke format of play.

Champions of each division will qualify for the national finals in September and eventually, top finishers of which will win an all-expense paid golf trip to the world finals in Johor, Malaysia in October.

Players will vie for 50 slots during the one-day competition.

Tournament fee is P3,500 inclusive of WAGC registration, caddies, use of cart, lunch, giveaways and raffle entry.

On-course registration starts at 6 a.m. while the shotgun tee off begins at 8 a.m.

The charity event will benefit the club’s caddies via the CaddieCARE Funding Program.

To register visit https://wagc-2018-5th-qualifier.paperform.co/.