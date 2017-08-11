Citi keeps PH growth forecasts for 2017

CITIGROUP Philippines has kept its growth forecast for the Philippines on account of the country’s electronics exports and the government’s infrastructure program.

“The outlook for the Philippines remains sanguine, with GDP [gross domestic product]seen growing at 6.5 percent,” Johanna Chua, Citigroup managing director and head of Asia Pacific Economic and Market Analysis, said in a press briefing on Friday.

Citi’s 2017 forecast — within the government’s 6.5 percent to 7.5 percent target — represents a slowdown from the actual GDP growth of 6.9 percent in 2016. MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO