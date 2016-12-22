Citicore Power, Huawei partner for Asian solar power expansion

Renewable energy (RE) company Citicore Power Inc. has entered into a partnership with Huawei Technologies Company Limited for its overseas solar business development, in line with the company’s plans to develop solar projects with a total capacity of 500 megawatts (MW) by 2020 in overseas markets particularly Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Myanmar.

Citicore Power already operates three large-scale solar power plants in the provinces of Bataan, Negros Occidental, and Cebu. These three facilities already account for more than a hundred megawatts of supply to the national grid.

The company said in a statement that it targets 1,000 MW of capacity using the widest range of RE sources such as solar, biomass, wind, and hydropower. For its overseas expansion, Citicore Power will use Huawei products.

Huawei is a Shenzen-based global company involved in power and telecommunications equipment and services. It is also the largest telecommunications equipment manufacturer in the world.

Under the partnership, Huawei will provide project design support and inverter maintenance support for Citicore Power including remote, hardware, and solution support. It will also complete or obtain various product tests, network admission, and technology certification for the products.

Huawei will also share its global resources including solar investment partners, consultants, and EPC partners.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed at the Huawei Business Office in Bantian, Longing District, Shenzhen, China. Representing Huawei was Ding Xu, Vice-President, and representing Citicore Power was its Executive Vice-President, Manolo Candelaria.

Citicore Power, Inc. is a renewable energy company committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions through solar, wind, hydro, and biomass projects across the Philippines and Asia. A subsidiary of Citicore Investment Holdings, Inc., Citicore Power aims to partner with stakeholders to uplift the communities where it operates.