City buses to ply routes of impounded jeepneys

City buses will soon be given special permits to ply jeepney routes to avoid stranded passengers due to the “Tanggal Usok, Tanggal Bulok” campaign that will phase out smoke-belching jeepneys, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said.

“Hopefully we will be able to issue the board resolution any time next week. We will be issuing permits to city buses in Metro Manila,” LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra 3rd told The Manila Times on Friday.

Delgra said the buses will charge the same fares for the route that jeepneys charge.

Earlier, Piston president George San Mateo led a rally in front of the LTFRB offices in protest over the campaign which jumpstarts the public utility vehicle modernization program (PUVMP).

San Mateo said that the PUVMP is anti-poor and will destory the source of livelihood of small jeepney operators.

Delgra countered the claim saying that the government is generous as it offers financing packages with six percent interest rate through partnerships with Landbank and the Development Bank of the Philippines.

He also added that the government is now in talks with some private banks which are willing to offer loans only at three percent interest rate.