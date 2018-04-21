City jail, not PNP center, for Sombero

The Sandiganbayan’s Sixth Division has denied Wenceslao “Wally” Sombero Jr.’s plea for detention at the Philippine National Police (PNP) Custodial Center at Camp Crame in Quezon City.

The denial means that Sombero, who is accused of plunder, will have to be held at the Quezon City Jail Annex at Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City.

His camp earlier filed a motion seeking his detention at the PNP Custodial Center at Camp Crame–the organization’s general headquarters–while the plunder case, which he and two others are facing, is pending.

It cited Sombero’s “security concerns and health issues.”

“This court resolves to deny accused Sombero’s urgent ex-parte motion, it appearing that the PNP Custodial Center only accommodates detainees on a temporary basis, pending their transfer to the appropriate detention facility,” the Sandiganbayan said in a three-page resolution dated April 17.

Meanwhile, the anti-graft court granted a plea of former Bureau of Immigration Deputy Commissioners Al Argosino and Michael Robles to withdraw their plea for the transfer of their temporary detention to the PNP Custodial Detention Center.

Argosino, Robles and Sombero are facing the plunder case before the Sandiganbayan in connection with money, which Argosino and Robles allegedly received through Sombero in exchange for the release of allegedly illegal Chinese workers.

At the time material to the case, in November 2016, Sombero was president of the Asian Gaming Service Provider Association Inc.