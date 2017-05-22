City prosecutor gunned down

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd on Monday directed the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to probe the killing of a prosecutor who was gunned down around 8 a.m. on Monday by a motorcycle-riding man outside his home in Caloocan City.

Aguirre also ordered the NBI to send a team of agents to the residence of Prosecutor Diosdado Azarcon on 9th Avenue and Galauran Street, Barangay 63, and check whether the motive for his killing was personal or related to his work as a fiscal.

Initial investigation showed that Azarcon was walking to his car when the lone gunman wearing a jacket and a helmet approached the prosecutor and fired at him point-blank.

Witnesses said the gunman fired two more shots at the victim before walking toward a waiting motorcycle driven by a cohort.

Police reports said there were six persons involved in the killing who were all wearing masks and fled on board three motorcycles.

Case investigator Senior Police Officer 1 Michael Anthony Ramirez said they recovered three empty shells from a caliber 45 pistol.

Ramirez added they would look for any CCTV camera in the area that might have caught the incident to determine the identities of the suspects.

Azarcon was the fourth fiscal killed since October 2016.

On January 11, Quezon City prosecutor Noel Mingoa was shot at close range while outside a restaurant along Commonwealth Avenue. Surigao City prosecutor Manuel Tesioma was attacked in February. Mati City prosecutor Rolando Acido was shot dead outside the Mati City Hall of Justice on October 26, 2016.

