City-run school’s pharmacy grads exam perfect

The city-run University of Makati (UMak) has achieved a 100-percent passing rate in the pharmacist licensure examination given by the Board of Pharmacy last August.

In a report to Mayor Abby Binay, UMak president Tomas Lopez said all 10 pharmacy graduates under the UMak College of Allied Health Studies (COAHS) who took the test were among the 2,784 passers out of 5,079 examinees throughout the country.

Binay congratulated the Umak passers: Abdel Rauff Baharan, Kristelle Kylah Cabuso, Cristina Ching, Jan Maverin Cruz, Madame Myrin Donato, KC Rolainne Gabriel, Rhea Mae Laolao, Mary Jane Miguel, Karen Mae Pascua and Jasmin Kae Sistoso.

“We take pride in the achievements of our home-grown professionals. They do justice to the sizeable investments being made by the city government in the education of the youth,” she said.

The mayor reiterated her challenge to the UMak officials and faculty to aim for a 100-percent passing rate in all related board examinations.

“Our university has already produced board topnotchers and consistently maintained high passing rates over the years. Let us set the bar higher and aim for 100 percent,” Binay said.

The 10 board passers comprised the second batch of graduates of the UMak Center of Pharmacy, the first of its kind in the country, which was opened in 2012 to address the growing demand for pharmacists.

Last year, its first batch of graduates also posted a 100-percent passing rate.

Last July, 29 UMak graduates also passed the Radiologic Technology Licensure Exam, achieving an 80.56 percent passing rate, which is higher than the national average passing rate of 46.36 percent.

The newly-certified Radiologic Technologists from UMak were Mikaela Balagapo, Vername Bueno, Axl Calixto, Jose Paolo Cruz, Kimchille Diaz, Dessa Joy Dineros, Jillian Mae Dipalac, Roger Louise Gonzaga, Gerlie Gonzales, Paul Jacob Ibañez, Angela Grace Irlanda, Ivy Hope Labador, Nikee Marie Likiyan, Joshua Lennin Llorente, Maridel Mabanag.

Sydny May Mapua, Karissa Mariano, Kim Darryl Olaya, Anna Palabyab, Zenilie Perez, Diosa Rasonable, Hannah Rivera, Jonadab Robledo, Clariza Jane Sanchez, Kris Zhel Solis, Kayla Marie Suyat, Rizza Mae Turingan, Andriana Angelika Umengan and Dave Jerome Villaraza.

UMak is known for pioneering in course offerings that adhere to the “Think Global, Act Local” paradigm.