City Savings Bank to put up 35 ‘lite’ offices

CITY Savings Bank (CSB) will put up 35 “branch lite” offices over the next three months in line with the central bank’s aim to facilitate greater access to efficient and competitive financial products and services in the country.

“In City Savings, probably within the next three months, we [will]have 35 branch ‘lite’ offices but these are OBOs (other banking offices) that we converted to ‘branch lite’,” City Savings Bank Chair Eugene Acevedo told reporters in an interview late on Tuesday.

Acevedo said the thrift bank will still have to decide on the type of products that it will be offering in these “lite” offices.

Branch “lite” units are more flexible versions of typical bank branches. According to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), these are meant to address the lack of banking presence in 570 cities and municipalities in the country.

Branch-lite units can offer products and services suited to the needs of their market. But these would depend on the banks’ business model and strategies, as defined by the board of directors.

City Savings Bank is the thrift bank subsidiary of Union Bank of the Philippines and a member of the Aboitiz Group.

In addition, Acevedo also said UnionBank is looking to acquire another rural bank.

“We are also on the lookout to buy another rural bank of fair value,” said Acevedo, who is also UnionBank’s senior executive vice-president.

He said there are many microfinance-focused thrift banks and rural banks that are thinking of selling their businesses, after the Bangko Sentral made it clear it wants small banks to consolidate under the relaunch of the Consolidation Program for Rural Banks.

“The consolidation incentives, in fact, were extended recently so we are always on the lookout for opportunities. In fact, we are very actively looking for opportunities. Given our record of consecutive acquisitions, this is probably to continue,” he said.