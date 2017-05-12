The city’s most stylish ‘cabana’

Nothing refreshes the city-weary spirit better than an escape to the beach or a quick trip. Taking cue from these wanderlust dreams, an all-in one fashion and beauty destination in Makati has brought the colors of summer in the city through a stylish ‘cabana.’

A curated haven for all the essentials, Rustan’s The Cabana Pop-in has the freshest picks for the season to help kick off a memorable trip. Made of luscious greens with pops of color, every corner of The Cabana Pop-in is a summer inspo.

During the event launch, guests marveled at the set-up of the pop-in, as well as the carefully selected pieces it has to offer.

DJ Eduardo Lara and Christi McGarry set the tropical vibe with their fresh beats while everyone celebrated the summer days ahead with coolers, refreshing cocktails, and scrumptious treats.

As the main highlight of the evening, models walked into the stage in their summer ensembles for a playful fashion presentation. Beside the spectacle, vignette set-ups were also showcased for top travel essentials.

With every summer needs in one stop, surely, planning and packing for that dream getaway will be as exciting as the trip itself.

The Cabana Shop is located in The Gallerie, 2nd Level Rustan’s Makati or the Atrium at 2nd Level Rustan’s Shangri-La until May 31, 2017.