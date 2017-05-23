Civil Military Brigade receive medicines from PCSO

Always ready to assist any charitable work focusing on community’s health and welfare, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) once again responded to an urgent appeal for assistance by way of donating medicines made by the Civil Military Affairs Brigade (CMAB).

PCSO granted 10,000 pieces of each of the following medicines to CMAB for their Civil Military Operations (CMO) mission in Camarines Sur, specifically in the municipalities of Bonbon, Milaor and Camaligan held on April 26 to 30: Multivitamins, Paracetamol, Cough/Colds Preparations, Amoxicillin, Lozartan Potassium, and Anaesthesia for dental and circumcision purposes.

Through the Satellite Division, Medical Services Department of PCSO at the Lung Center of the Philippines in Quezon City, Nurse Georgina Asuncion handed over the medicines to Corporal Leory Mesa, who represented AFP Commander Brig. Gen. Emmanuel Joaquin Guina of CMAB (Reserve) on April 24.

Mesa said these medicines from PCSO will bolster the relevance of CMAB’s charitable mission since the capacity of their Unit to respond to the needs of such significant number of beneficiaries is very limited.

BY JENNIFER BARILLO AND PHOTOS BY ARNOLD RAMOS