    Civil Service Commission official shot dead in Tuguegarao City

    AN official of the Civil Service Commission (CSC) was shot dead by motorcycle riding men in Tuguegarao City on Friday, police said.

    Lawyer Neil Agustin, CSC director in Cagayan Valley and a resident of Abulug town, was killed at about 5 p.m. while driving his Toyota Altis with plate number ZFX 210 along Gonzaga Extension, Centro 10 in the city.

    An initial police investigation said Agustin sustained several gunshot wounds in his body, which caused his death.

    Government officials in Tuguegarao City condemned the killing of Agustin in strongest terms. LEANDER C. DOMINGO

