Civilians constitute bulk of drug fatalities—PNP

CIVILIANS remain the biggest casualties in the intensified campaign against illegal drugs since the Duterte Administration took over on July 1, 2016, data from the Philippine National Police (PNP) revealed over the weekend.

Figures from the Directorate for Investigative and Detective Management (DIDM) showed that from July 1, 2016 to October 12, 2016, 1,959 incidents were monitored by the police wherein 2,151 persons were found dead or killed in legitimate anti-drug operations.

Of those killed, civilians constituted the bulk — 2,046 — followed by 47 government employees, 33 elected government officials, 15 police personnel and 10 members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

The same data also revealed that in the same period, police recorded or investigated 530 incidents wherein 550 people were killed. Of the 530 recorded incidents of killings of drug suspects, 66 were allegedly perpetrated by “Motorcycle Riding Criminals,” 530 were already considered “case closed” and 345 others “case solved.”

The PNP-DIDM explained that a case is considered closed if one of the offenders has been identified and there was sufficient evidence to charge him in court.

On the other hand, a case is considered solved when the offender has been identified, taken into custody and has been charged before the prosecutor’s office or appropriate court.

The PNP-DIDM data showed that as of 6 a.m. of October 15, 1,645 drug suspects have been killed since July 1.

The National Capital Region (NCR) or Metro Manila has the most number of drug suspects killed at 514 followed by Central Luzon with 283 drug suspects killed.

Rounding the top five regions with the most drug suspects killed are Southern Tagalog with 201 killed, Central Visayas, 117 and SOCCSKARGEN, 59.

During the same period, police have arrested 29,331 drug suspects with the NCR accounting for the most number of those arrested at 6,958.

The other regions with the most drug suspects arrested were Southern Tagalog with 5,097 followed by Central Luzon, 3,618, and Central Visayas, 2,463.

Rounding the top five regions with the most number of drug suspects arrested was Northern Mindanao with 1,365 drug suspects nabbed by the police.

Under the PNP’s “Oplan Tokhang,” 2,120,139 houses were visited by the police, resulting in the surrender of 744,916 drug suspects.

Of those who surrendered, 690,687 are suspected drug users while 54,229 are suspected drug pushers.