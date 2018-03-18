Civilians surrender firearms in Lanao Sur

ABOUT 43 high- and low-powered unlicensed firearms were surrendered by residents of Piagpao, Lanao del Sur, to the military on Friday afternoon.

Mayor Ali Sumandar of Piagapo said he wants his town to be a “role model” by supporting the security sector in achieving peace.

His town is notoriously known for the presence of rebel members and syndicates.

This was the second time that the residents of Piagapo surrendered loose firearms, with the first on October 17, 2017.

The Islamic State-inspired Maute Group occupied the town before the Marawi siege in May 2017.

Meanwhile, Muslim villagers have accused Philippine Army soldiers of disrupting their prayers after they surrounded a mosque in Lanao del Sur also on Friday and ordered all the men to step out and searched them for weapons.

The incident, which happened during the congregation prayer in the town of Bacolod Kalawi, was recorded on mobile phone and posted by Wo Phyt Hab Yb on Facebook that went viral.

In his social media post, he said Bacolod Grande is known as the little Makkah because majority of the residents there are “religious” and kind.

Civilians were wondering why the people who just came out from the mosque would be subjected to a search.

The post called on President Rodrigo Duterte to check if the military operation was legitimate.

“It appears that freedom of religion is no longer safe [or upheld]by the Army. Please Duterte administration, check if the Army search in Masjid Bacolod Grande is legitimate,” it said.

with ROY NARRA