Civilians surrender unlicensed Guns in Mountain Province

SANTIAGO CITY, Isabela: After a peaceful negotiation with the Philippine Army, civilians in Barangay Bantay in Paracelis town in Mountain Province surrendered at least five unlicensed firearms. First Lt. Junrey de Ocampo, the Army’s Commanding Officer of Alfa Company, 77th Infantry Battalion (Cadre), said the civilians handed over five caliber 30 Garand rifles with defaced serial numbers. De Ocampo added that the firearms are still in good condition. The civilians whose identities were withheld for security reasons explained that the guns belonged to their forefathers and that they voluntarily surrendered them. Earlier, they also turned over two caliber 7.62 M14 rifles, four caliber 30 Garand rifles, one carbine rifle and a 9mm pistol.