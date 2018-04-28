CJ Sereno saga: Thatching a lie with lies and more lies

“It is easy to tell a lie, but hard to tell only one.”

Sissela Bok

First word

IN her celebrated book on lying, Lying: Moral Choice in Public and Private Life (Vintage Books, New York, 1999), philosopher, ethicist and psychologist Sissela Bok makes this profound observation about lying: “It is easy to tell a lie, but hard to tell only one. The first lie must be thatched with another or it will rain through. More and more lies may come to be needed. The liar always has more mending to do.”

The tangled affairs of Maria Lourdes Sereno as chief justice indubitably proves this truth.

The first lie was when the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) included lawyer Maria Lourdes Sereno in its list of three nominees to fill a vacancy for associate justice of the Supreme Court, and former President Benigno Aquino 3rd appointed Sereno as associate justice of the high court in August 2010.

The original lie was transmogrified when the JBC included associate justice Sereno in its list of three nominees for the vacancy of chief justice that occurred when the then Chief Justice Renato Corona was convicted by the Senate in his impeachment trial. The JBC nominated Sereno even after she failed to submit the required 10 years of SALNS, and after she had flunked the psychological testing set by the council for chief justice nominees.

In an arrant act of patronage and abuse of presidential power, President Aquino appointed Associate Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno on August 24, 2012 as the 24th chief justice and first woman chief justice of the Supreme Court.

Mountain of lies

Ensconced in the court, Sereno adorned and camouflaged the lie underpinning her appointment. With the help of lawyers on her staff, she penned the longest opinions in court decisions. As chief justice, she dared to take her office to uncharted waters.

Sereno’s tenure as CJ became a nightmare when lawyer Lorenzo Gadon dared to research and assemble a case for impeachment against her, detailing every instance of official misconduct. When the complaint was filed at the House of Representatives and tested in public hearings, many high-profile witnesses showed up to bear witness against the CJ Sereno.

When Solicitor-General Jose Calinda filed a quo warranto petition against Sereno on the grounds that her appointment as chief justice was “void ab initio,” Sereno was impelled to inflate the lie underpinning her magistracy. She and her team concocted an elaborate shield by depicting the impeachment complaint and quo warranto petition as 1) a massive conspiracy led by President Duterte; and 2) as an assault on the independence of the judiciary and Philippine democracy.

Sereno embarked on a nationwide speaking tour and multiple media interviews to sell this narrative to the public.

Now, on the eve of an imminent Supreme Court decision on the quo warranto petition, we find the CJ precariously perched on top of a veritable mountain of lies.

Daughter of Nobel laureates

When Dr. Sissela Bok writes about lying, you literally have to sit back and listen. She is a formidable intellect and an unrivaled authority on the subject.

Ms Bok is that rare specimen on earth: the offspring of parents who both won the Nobel prize, individually, not together. She was born in Sweden to Gunnar and Alva Myrdal, two towering figures in the last half of the 20th century. Gunnar Myrdal is the economist-author of the path-breaking study, An American Dilemma: The Negro Problem and Modern Democracy (1944), which set the stage for the post-World War 2 challenge to racial segregation in the American South. His scholarly work both before and after World War 2 on poverty and development (including Asian Drama) earned him the 1974 Nobel Prize for Economics. Alva Myrdal, after a distinguished record of service in the United Nations, became a leading force in the international movement to bring about nuclear disarmament. For her work she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1982.

Sissela Bok herself is an author of great distinction. She was educated in Switzerland and France (at the Sorbonne) and then studied at the George Washington University (completing her BA in 1957 and an MA in clinical psychology in 1958). She later received a Ph.D. in philosophy from Harvard University in 1970. The publication of Lying: Moral Choice in Private and Public Life in 1978 brought her to the limelight.

Lying is what scholars and critics call a “seminal work,” meaning “highly original, influential and important.”

Bok’s study of lying has no peer as a serious treatment of a central, but neglected, dimension of moral life.

Perspective of the liar and deceived

Sissela Bok defines a lie as an intentionally deceptive message which is stated. Such statements are most often made verbally or in writing.

To understand the morality of lying, Bok leads the reader to look at lying from the perspective of the liar and the deceived.

Liars may believe that they can make wise use of the power that a lie brings. And they may have confidence in their ability to distinguish the times when good reasons support their decision to lie.

Few lies, says Bok, are solitary. It is easy to tell a lie, but hard to tell only one.

A public lie, once told, cascades. “After the first lies, others can come more easily. Psychological barriers wear down; lies seem more necessary, less reprehensible, the ability to make moral distinctions can coarsen; the liar’s perception of his chances of being caught may warp. These changes can affect his behavior in subtle ways even if he is not found out. He will then be less trusted than those of unquestioned honesty.”

Consider next the perspective of the deceived.

Those who learn that they have been lied to in an important matter—say, the identity of their parents, the affection of their spouse, or the integrity of their government— are resentful, disappointed, and suspicious. They feel wronged; they are wary of new overtures.

Principle of veracity

In her book, Sissela Bok advances what she calls the principle of veracity as a foundation for the moral analysis of lying. The principle asserts a very strong moral presumption against lying.

What, she asks, would it be like to live in a world in which truth-telling was not the common practice? A moment’s reflection of this sort, says Bok, makes it crystal clear that you benefit enormously by living in a world in which a great deal of trust exists. All the important things you want to do in life are made possible by pervasive trust.

Even the liar wouldn’t want to undermine the practice of telling the truth. Otherwise he wouldn’t be able to gain anything from his lies. He wouldn’t want people to distrust him. A lie is advantageous only in circumstances where people will believe it.

Trust and integrity

What is the relevance of all this to the case of CJ Sereno?

If as I have come to believe, she was appointed chief justice under false pretenses and without proper qualifications, I submit that the nation should not abide this fraud at the top of our judiciary. It is fitting and lawful that Sereno should be ousted from her office in the quo warranto proceedings.

It will not take elaborate moral argumentation to make the case that a misfit in the office of chief justice is injurious to the Supreme Court and the entire judiciary, and dangerous for the nation.

Sissela Bok gives us one final thought to ponder:

“Trust and integrity are precious resources, easily squandered, hard to regain. They can thrive only on a foundation of respect for veracity.”

