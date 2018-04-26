CJ to step down if found guilty

CHIEF Justice Ma. Lourdes Sereno on Wednesday reiterated her call to the House of Representatives to transmit the impeachment case against her for trial in the Senate, saying she was willing to step down if convicted.

At the same time, Sereno questioned the separate actions of Solicitor General Jose Calida to unseat hear by filing a quo warranto plea questioning her qualifications before the high court, saying it was tantamount to “dictatorship” and a threat not only to the Supreme Court but all government employees.

“Let me fall at the mercy of God and the people. I am ready,” Sereno told lawyers and law students in a forum at the Ateneo Law School in Makati City.

She challenged the House of Representatives not to prolong the transmission of the case to the Senate, and “put a stop to the nightmare” that has been dragging on since August.

“Let my Senate trial begin,” Sereno said. “If I am convicted by the Senate, I will leave. It’s the defense of the very principles that make us a democratic nation.”

The impeachment complaint in Congress cites Sereno’s alleged failure to declare her true wealth, aside from allegations she manipulated the process of screening court nominees and spending government money on expensive travels and a new official vehicle.

The quo warranto petition is based on her failure to submit her wealth declarations, or statements of assets, liabilities and net worth (SALNs), to the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) that screens court appointees.

Last month, the House Committee on Justice approved the articles of impeachment against Sereno. It will be followed by a voting in the plenary on whether it would be transmitted to the Senate for trial.

Standing ovation

Sereno received a warm welcome and standing ovation from Ateneo law students.

She stressed that she was not afraid of accountability amid issues on her supposed failure to submit her complete SALNs when she vied for the top judiciary post in 2012.

“What I can assure you is that I will not abandon this fight. I will be with you ‘til the end,” she said.

Sereno said she had been preparing to defend her case before the Senate since she took a leave of absence from the Supreme Court in March.

“They concluded that the complaint was strong and sufficient in substance. My preparation is already for the Senate trial,” the chief justice said.

If convicted by the Senate, Sereno said that she would leave her post as chief magistrate because she “understands that is the process.”

“It is not the matter of hanging on to a position, or defense of a person. It is in defense of democratic institutions,” she said.

‘Effectively a dictatorship’

Sereno said the quo warranto case filed by Solicitor General Calida would not only affect her position, but also others in public office, effectively removing their security of tenure.

“It is effectively dictatorship, because the future of so many, the rights of so many, are being held in the hands of the solicitor general and his boss,” Sereno said, likening the current situation to a barangay (village) complaint where the complainant and judge are the same person.

“The exercise of the will by one man or his government is not the law, it is not the Constitution, it is not authorized under any legal or moral foundation,” she added.

The chief justice also slammed what she called as “selective targeting” against her, a situation she likened to “trying to kill a rat by burning the whole house.”

“Of my colleagues, I know that several of them have had their qualifications, their inability to submit documentary requirements, waived, several of them. If the JBC was correct in saying that an attempt to submit requirements, that good faith should be accorded to the 14, including those against me, why am I the only one being singled out?” she said.

‘Laban lang’

Asked for her plans if the petition for quo warranto is granted by the Supreme Court, Sereno said she would cross the bridge when she gets there.

“Worry about tomorrow. Take it one day at a time. I leave my fate in the hands of God and in the Filipino people. Wala pa po. Laban lang (There’s none. Just fight on),” she said.

When the issues are resolved, Sereno said there should be unity and forgiveness, vowing to reach out to her colleagues.

“I am determined to humble myself to my colleagues. At the end of the day, we need healing. After all issues are resolved, relationships are there. The only way to address relationship problems is to walk with humility,” she said.

“Hindi ako perpekto. Bukas po ako sa pagbabago (I am not perfect. I am open to change,” she added.

WITH ARIC JOHN SY CUA