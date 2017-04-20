CL workers get P16 wage hike

TARLAC: Workers in the private sector in Central Luzon will get a P16 increase in their minimum daily wage beginning May 1 after the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board 3 issued an order for the raise.

The new wage rate in the provinces of Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac and Zambales will be P380 for non-agriculture sector with P30 million or more total assets and P373 for those with less than P30 million assets; P350 for agriculture plantation; P334 for agriculture non-plantation; P369 for retail/service with 16 or more workers; and P355 for those with fewer than 16 workers.

For the province of Aurora, the new wage is at P329 for non-agriculture; P314 for agriculture plantation; P302 for agriculture non-plantation; and P264 for retail/service with less than 16 workers.

Meanwhile, around 10,360 job opportunities are up for grabs in the 2017 Labor Day Job and Business Fairs to be held in select areas in the region.

Career openings are shared between local with 7,575 vacancies from 143 participating companies and 2,787 overseas jobs offered by 24 private recruitment agencies.

The activity will be simultaneously held in Metro Town Mall in Tarlac City; SM branches in Baliuag, Pampanga, Clark and San Fernando Downtown; Freedom Park Capitol Grounds in Cabanatuan City; and Ayala Harbor Point Mall in Subic Bay Freeport Zone. A similar activity will be held at Vista Mall Bataan on May 5.

The event is an adaptation of Trabaho, Negosyo, Kabuhayan (TNK) concept of the Department of Labor and Employment and Department of Trade and Industry.