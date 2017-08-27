IS claims Brussels knife attack on soldiers

BRUSSELS: Islamic State jihadists on Saturday claimed the knife attack against patrolling soldiers a day before in Brussels, an assault that came just hours before a sword-wielding assailant wounded police outside London’s Buckingham Palace. The knifeman in Brussels, who hurt a soldier on Friday in what authorities said was an “attempted terrorist murder”, was shot dead, while police in London overpowered a man who injured three unarmed officers outside the royal residence with a four-foot (1.2-metre) blade.