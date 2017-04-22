IS claims deadly attack on FSB office in Russia

WASHINGTON: The Islamic State jihadist group has claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on Friday on an office of Russia’s main domestic intelligence agency, the FSB, in the country’s far east, a US-based monitoring group said. Amaq News Agency, an IS propaganda arm, made the claim in a brief report in Arabic distributed on the social media application Telegram that cited a “security source.” According to the text translated into English by the SITE monitoring group, the source said an IS “fighter” attacked an FSB office in Khabarovsk, killing three people and wounding others. Russian officials say two people were killed in the incident—an FSB employee and a civilian. One other person was reported wounded. The assailant was shot dead, the FSB said, adding: “There is information about his belonging to a neo-Nazi group.” The Amaq report came one day after the Islamic State group claimed an attack in Paris that left a policeman dead and two other officers wounded.

AFP