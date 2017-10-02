IS claims deadly Marseille knife attack

MARSEILLE: A knifeman killed two women at the main train station in the French Mediterranean city of Marseille on Sunday (Monday in Manila) in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group, before being shot dead by soldiers on patrol. One of the victims had her throat slit by the assailant, a man with a criminal record believed to be in his 30s who witnesses said shouted “Allahu Akbar” (God is Greatest) at the start of his rampage. Troops serving in a special 7,000-strong force known as Sentinelle set up to guard vulnerable areas in terror-hit France responded to the stabbings and shot dead the attacker, whose identity remains unknown. French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said about a dozen witnesses were being questioned. “This act could be terrorist in nature but at this time we cannot confirm that,” he added. Later, IS’s Amaq propaganda agency cited a “security source” saying: “The executor of the stabbing operation in the city of Marseille… is from the soldiers of the Islamic State.”

AFP