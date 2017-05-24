IS claims first suicide attack in Somalia, kills 5

MOGADISHU: The Islamic State group has claimed its first suicide attack in Somalia, which police said on Wednesday killed five people at a checkpoint in the northeastern port city of Bosaso. The group’s self-styled news agency Amaq claimed the “martyrdom-seeking operation with an explosive vest” in a statement carried by the SITE Intelligence Group. The suicide bomber detonated his explosives vest at a checkpoint late Tuesday in the semi-autonomous region of Puntland. The blast occurred near a hotel often used as a meeting place for local officials, witnesses said. “I think the bomber was trying to target the hotel but he was stopped at the checkpoint close to the hotel and he decided to detonate his explosives,” said witness Awke Mohamed. Puntland set up its own government in 1998, but, unlike neighboring Somaliland, it has not declared full independence.

AFP