Claims of rights groups’ drug ties baseless – CHR

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) deplored Palace statements linking human rights groups to drug lords, calling it “a baseless allegation.”

“Criticisms on the government’s campaign against illegal drugs are neither clear links to drug lords nor a sign of destabilization plot,” CHR said in a statement.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. and Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano had claimed that drug lords were using rights groups to attack the government’s war against drugs.

Roque alleged that human rights groups may have become “unwitting tools of drug lords to hinder the strides made by the administration.”

Human Rights Watch (HRW) had slammed the statement, saying Cayetano and Roque “provide no evidence” for their claim.

CHR said human rights groups have only demanded justice and rule of law on cases of deaths and rights violations linked to the drug war.

“At this point, it is but rational for the government to demonstrate sincerity in protecting the human rights of all and, as government, lead in raising the discourse by speaking only of truth in all aspects of its governance,” the commission added.

Local and international rights groups have been criticizing President Rodrigo Duterte’s war against illegal drugs.

President Duterte’s top lawyer immediately hit back at the CHR.

“We are not dispensing accusatory allegations. They are merely expressing concern that human rights groups, without them knowing it maybe being funded by drug money making them therefore unwitting victims,” Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo said in a statement sent to reporters.

“In the realm of possibility that is not far fetched. Since they have been critical on the administration’s war on drugs, the drug lords could contribute funds without identifying themselves as the source of the donation for obvious reason,” he added.

Nearly 4,000 drug suspects have been killed in presumed legitimate drug operations since Duterte assumed office in mid-2016.

Human rights groups, however, believe this number is understated as it does not include those killed by so-called vigilantes, some of whom were alleged to be state-sponsored.

Duterte and other government officials have repeatedly dismissed the allegations of human rights groups that numerous violations were being committed in the drug war, saying the police were merely carrying out their duties.

with CATHERINE S. VALENTE