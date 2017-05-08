Clark airport to add more int’l flights this yr

STATE-OWNED Clark International Airport Corporation (CIAC) said it aims to add Japan, Taiwan and Thailand to its list of direct-flight destinations this year.

“There are many passengers asking if we have flights to Thailand, Taiwan and Japan. Those three countries,” CIAC President and CEO Alex Cauguiran told reporter over the weekend.

“We had 1.3-million passengers last year. Our objective this year is to surpass that,” Cauguiran noted.

CIAC recently signed a deal with China Eastern Airlines on connecting Shanghai to Clark, and is scheduled to start in August, the airport official said.

South East Asian International Airline is also expected to start operating out of the Clark gateway in June, connecting eight cities in China.

“Four flights are bound for Clark, while the other four will be here for a technical stop bound for Puerto Princesa,” Cauguiran said.

CAIC also expects Philippine Airlines to launch direct flights from Clark to Los Angeles within this year.

“We are generating new tourist arrivals,” Cauguiran said.

Transport Secretary Arthur Tugade earlier said the priority is to further develop Clark International and the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

A new terminal will be constructed in Clark, to be completed before the end of President Rodrigo Duterte’s term in 2022.