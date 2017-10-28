Clark airport too far from Manila – IATA

San Miguel gets original proponent status for Bulacan proposal

Clark airport is too far from Manila to be an alternative to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, a senior International Air Transport Association official said on Friday.

“Clark is too far to be the key hub for the city,” IATA Director General and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said in a press conference during the Philippine Aviation Day held in Makati Shangri-la.

“We should build a third airport closer to Manila,” de Juniac added.

Asked if the construction of a railway connecting Manila to Clark would help in making the Clark International Airport (CRK) as a good alternative, de Juniac replied “we don’t think so.”

He said that ideally, an alternative airport should be at most 60 kilometers away from a city. Clark is nearly 100 kilometers from Manila.

De Juniac said that NAIA — which IATA has said is in need of a major upgrade along with Jakarta and Bangkok’s main terminals — should instead be expanded and updated.

“If the infrastructure is implemented, the economic impacts would be the following: aviation would support 3.4 million jobs, it would generate $23 billion of GDP (gross domestic product,” he said.

Bulacan alternative

As this developed, Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said that a proposal to build a new airport in Bulacan had been submitted to the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) for final evaluation.

The announcement was a boost for San Miguel Corp., which was given original proponent status, but Tugade also said that he was open to another proposal to build an alternative to NAIA in Sangley Point, Cavite.

If approved by the NEDA, the Bulacan airport project will be subjected to a Swiss challenge.

“Please respect the three conditionalities: Bs sure there is no govenrment guarantees and assure us that there will be no govenrnment subsidies, and do not transfer moving airlines to the new airport,” Tugade said.