Clark airport ready for diverted flights

Clark International Airport (CRK) authorities have ironed out contingency plans for possible diversion of flights to their airport for the temporary Tagaytay radar shutdown from March 6-11 for upgrading and maintenance. In a meeting with the Airline Operators’ Council Manila (AOC-MNL) on Tuesday, CIAC President and CEO Alexander Cauguiran said CRK is prepared if some flights from Ninoy Aquino International Airport will be diverted to CRK next week. The AOC-MNL is composed of airport managers of all airlines flying to and from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. Cauguiran said CRK has enough aircraft parking slots, hotel accommodations, transportation services and emergency and technical services. CRK Terminal Operations manager Hilarion Ritche Nacpil said the airport can accommodate at least 33 aircraft during the day and 26 aircraft at night.