Clark-Bagabag Air routes open

BAGABAG, Nueva Vizcaya: A 31-seater Dornier 328 aircraft has touched down at Bagabag Airport on Wednesday morning with 28 passengers to inaugurate the Clark-Bagabag air routes by the Batanes-owned Wakay Air. Jerry Cabalce, Wakay Air Transport Services Inc., chief executive officer, said the chartered flights from Clark International Airport (formerly Diosdado Macagal Airport) in Pampanga to Bagabag Airport in Nueva Vizcaya will officially start on June 1. The Dornier 328 Twin Turbo Craft which was used by the Miss Universe 2016 pageant is owned by former Ilocos Sur Gov. Chavit Singson. With Wakay Air, the reopening of the Bagabag Airport after the last flight 16 years ago is also expected to generate investments not only in this province but also in Region 2 and the Cordillera Administrative Region boasting of the best kept secret eco-tourism destinations for cavers, campers, trekkers and picnic goers.