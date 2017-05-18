Clark-Bagabag-Clark flight launched

CLARK, Pampanga: Wakay Air Services on Wednesday officially launched its Clark-Bagabag-Clark inaugural flight, cutting land travel to one hour and 45 minutes from eight hours.

The inaugural flight along with a send-off ceremony for some 37 passengers of the maiden flight (with road trip to Banaue /Sagada) was held at the Domestic Passenger Terminal of the Clark International Airport.

Tourism Undersecretary for Tourism Regulation, Coordination & Resource Generation Alma Rita Jimenez; Frederick Alegre, assistant secretary for Office of Public Affairs, Communications and Special Projects, and Clark International Airport Corporation President Alex Cauguiran graced the occasion.

The Department of Tourism earlier announced the new route up north to the world-renowned Banaue Rice Terraces via Clark International Airport.

The Clark–Banaue (via Bagabag Airport, Nueva Vizcaya) flight officially started its every four days weekly schedule on board a 38-seater Dornier aircraft.