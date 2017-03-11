Clark becomes first ISO-certified airport in PH

CLARK International Airport (CRK) is the Philippines’ first ISO-certified airport after passing a quality management system audit, said a statement released by its operator on Friday.

CRK became ISO 9001:2015-certified following an audit conducted by TUV Rheinland, an international service group, of the airport’s passenger facilitation process, the Clark International Airport Corporation (CIAC) said.

“Using 9001:2015 helps ensure that customers get consistent, good quality products and services, which in turn brings many business benefits,” the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) explains.

“Clark International Airport or CRK passed the audit with no non-conformities in its internal processes and management system,” Alexander Cauguiran, CIAC president and CEO, said, adding that this will be the third time since the corporation was established in 1995 that a system audit of an international body found zero non-conformities.

CIAC had previously been ISO 9001:2008 certified but upgraded to the latest ISO 9001:2015 standard by adopting a risk management approach, CIAC said.

Meanwhile, China Eastern Airlines is set to launch its initial Clark-Shanghai flight in the next few months,

targeting mostly business travelers, CIAC announced.

China Eastern Airlines’ ground handler representative in the Philippines, Janette Cordero, said: “China Eastern is encouraged by the marketability of Clark airport and the increasing number of its local destinations.”

The Clark-Shanghai route will connect to numerous cities in Europe, Asia, and North America, CIAC said.

Air Asia, meanwhile, will launch thrice-weekly Clark-Kalibo flights starting March 27 and four times weekly flights to from Davao by April 22.

It will augment the operations of Philippine Airlines, whose domestic flights include CRK to Caticlan, Cebu, Davao, and international flights via Incheon in South Korea, according to CIAC.

PAL will start servicing a Palawan route via Puerto Princesa and Busuanga on March 26, CIAC said.

CRK also hosts other airlines such as Emirates Airlines via Dubai, Qatar Airways via Doha, Asiana Airlines via Incheon, Jin Air via Incheon and Busan, Cebu Pacific Air via Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore and domestic flights to Cebu, along with Cathay Dragon via Hong Kong and Tiger Air via Singapore.

International cargo service giants FedEx and UPS likewise mount a weekly average of 23 international and domestic cargo flights at CRK, according to CIAC.