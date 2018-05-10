Clark flights, passengers up despite Boracay shutdown

Despite reduced flights to Kalibo and Caticlan towns in Aklan province due to the closure of Boracay island on April 26, Clark International Airport has managed to sustain its increasing number of passengers and flights.

“Clark airport can handle the huge impact of Boracay’s closure,” Clark International Airport Corp. President and CEO Alexander Cauguiran said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We have a buffer that will sustain Clark’s increase in the number of weekly flights and passenger volume,” he added.

The airport currently services 332 domestic and 158 international flights weekly and averages 8,000 passengers daily, compared with 324 domestic flights before the closure.

The closure of the famed tourist destination for a six-month rehabilitation prompted the cancelation of about 60 weekly flights to Kalibo and Caticlan via Clark.

But Philippine Airlines’ Cebu flights increased from seven to 10 times weekly, along with its Busuanga route from 28 to 35 times weekly.

Philippines Air Asia increased its Davao flights from seven to 10 times weekly, and its weekly flights to Palawan province’s Puerto Princesa City from four to eight.

New destinations via Clark include Royal Air’s chartered flights to the Cagayan North International Airport thrice a week and PAL’s Tuguegarao route that will begin daily flights on May 16.

“These new destinations and replacement flights compensate the effects of Boracay’s closure,” Cauguiran said.