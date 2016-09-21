Clark gears up for more airline traffic

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) is encouraging several airlines to transfer flights to Clark International Airport in order to decongest traffic in Metro Manila, Undersecretary Bobby Lim said on Wednesday.

According to Lim, Clark airport located in Pampanga will soon handle more airline operations because both Cebu Pacific Air (CPA) and Philippine Airlines (PAL) have started selling flights bound for Clark.

“You can start to see that by October. First week of November, you will see domestic flights of PAL starting in Clark,” Lim said.

He added that the Dubai-based Emirates Airlines has expressed approval and would in fact send the Emirates Airbus A380, an advanced technology aircraft, to operate in Clark International Airport.

“We are [also]working closely with the Tourism [department]because the latter is also developing Clark as a hub to service the tourist destinations of Northern Luzon. That would mean promoting these destinations and also promoting land connectivity,” Lim said.

The DOTr has proposed that general-aviation operations, which cover 20 percent of operations at Ninoy Aquino International Airport, do business at Clark airport.

General-aviation operations involve private jets and small aircraft transporting cargos.

The Transportation department has also pushed for the development of Subic Bay International Airport and Sangley Point, which is owned by the Philippine Air Force.

“By next year, that facility [Sangley Point] would be better. And it is still a Philippine Air Force base but we are also working closely with the Air Force to jointly operate this facility,” Lim said.