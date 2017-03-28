Clark Intl Airport eyes increase in flights

Clark International Airport (CRK) officials are in discussions with domestic and international airlines to encourage them to increase their flights from the region.

CRK President and CEO Alexander Cauguiran, said in an interview that Philippine Airlines wants the airport to become its second biggest hub, next to the Ninoy Aquino Internati-onal Airport.

PAL recently had its inaugural flight to Busuanga from CRK.

Cauguiran also said that PAL committed to build its own passenger terminal building and a maintenance, repair and overhaul facility inside the Clark Civil Avia- tion Complex.

Caguiran said that flights to all major tourist destinations are already taking off from Clark except for Bohol, which is still under negotioation with PAL.

Meanwhile, he also disclosed that negotiations are ongoing with China Eastern Airlines.

“The talks between Clark and China Eastern are going well. They are interested in flying to Clark from Shanghai, and Clark to Beijing as well,” Cauguiran said.

Caguiran also said that plans are afoot for the construction of a new airport terminal. “The catalyst of development for Region 3 is the full development of the airport,” he added.