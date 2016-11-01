‘Clark the next economic hotspot for PH, Asia’

CLARK FREEPORT: A top official of a logistics center here expressed confidence Clark will soon emerge as the country’s growth center.

Mark Williams, Chief Executive Officer of Global Gateway Development Corporation (GGDC), stressed this in his remarks during the topping-off ceremony for two towers inside the AeroPark Campus mixed-used facility, located inside the 177-hectare Global Gateway Logistics City (GGLC).

“Once completed, the GGLC will generate more than 300,000 jobs and reinforce the status of Central Luzon as an emerging economic hotspot of the Philippines and the whole Asia,” Williams claimed.

“And it will highlight the potential of the Philippine countryside as a catch-basin of the overflowing vibrancy of Metro Manila,” he added.

About $100 million was initially invested in the project and an additional $250 million was secured for its completion.

AeroPark Campus One West and Two West towers—both nearing completion—will add 45,000 square meters (sqm) of Grade A office space and 9,000 sqm of retail space in Clark Freeport, Williams noted.

The two buildings represent the first phase of the multi-million dollar AeroPark Campus in the 177-hectare Global Gateway Logistics City in Clark.

“With the addition of new high-quality office space located in a well-designed master planned precinct within the Clark Freeport Zone and directly adjacent to the Clark International Airport, we foresee the Clark Freeport Zone emerging as a new office and logistics hub for the Philippines,” Williams said.

The two new buildings are LEED pre-certified gold and is targeted to become platinum, considering the construction adhered to international green standards. LEED refers to the Leadership in Energy and Environment Design international green building rating system.

“GGDC is the same company that built The Medical City Clark’s 173-bed world-class medical center and the first locator in GGLC, a master-planned mixed-use aerotropolis that is the first of its kind in the country,” Williams noted.

GGDC was originally founded by The Port Fund, a private equity fund managed by the Kuwaiti firm KGL Investment Company (KGLI), with Kuwaiti government entities and other GCC countries as lead investors.

Williams said three more buildings would rise next year at the Aeropark Campus, just across The Medical City Clark.

The five office buildings will be interconnected by walkways at the second floor, allowing for traffic-free pedestrian movement. Each building in the campus will have two floors of retail space to service the needs of people who live in the new city.

A part of the GGLC, the five office towers in the AeroPark Campus will have a combined gross floor area of 142,000 sqm. Once fully developed the 177-hectare, master planned logistics and business center of excellence will have 5.8 million sqm of floor space.

The project, directly adjacent to Clark International Airport, boasts of superior, world-class infrastructure built according to internationally recognized standards and quality underground infrastructure (including pressurized water systems, electrical, telecommunications and fiber optic cabling, and oversized storm water drainage systems) that is unique in the country, Williams noted.

“At full buildout, the City will create over 300,000 jobs translating to over $600 million in annual payroll,” he said.

Williams said the topping-off ceremony manifests GGDC’s commitment to the full development of GGLC, envisioned to become the most modern city in Southeast Asia.

GGDC has a lease on the property for a period of 50 years, with an option to renew for 25 years.