Clash of titans in PFL today

FC Meralco Manila seeks to strengthen its lead while Ceres Negros FC eyes to inch closer to the top spot as the two powerhouse clubs collide on Sunday in the Philippines Football League (PFL) at the Panaad Park and Stadium in Bacolod City.

The leading Sparks and the second-running Yellow Busmen, who are both Finals Series-bound, meet head-on in their third encounter of the inaugural season at 7 p.m.

Meralco Manila is currently sitting atop the table with 54 points built on 16 wins and six draws against three losses.

The capital club is also riding on the momentum of a four-game unbeaten run consisted of a goalless stalemate and three victories, including a slim 1-0 win over JPV Marikina FC in its last outing.

But Ceres Negros is raring to improve its 48 points on a 15-3-4 in order to continue its chase of the pole position.

The Visayan club is coming off back-to-back routs of JPV Marikina (5-0) and Davao Aguilas FC (5-1), which secured them a spot in the semifinals.

The two heavyweight teams are even in their preliminary round tie, with Ceres pulling off a 7-0 romp in the first match and Meralco escaping with a 2-1 victory in the second match.

Meanwhile, in a battle of also-ran teams, Davao Aguilas FC hosts Stallion Laguna FC at 4 p.m. at the Davao Del Norte Sports Complex in Tagum City.

The No. 7 Aguilas are out to end their three-game losing slide and hike their 15 points built on a 2-9-12 card.

The Stallions, who are on No. 5 with 32 points on an 8-8-11 slate, are eager to finish their season on a winning note.

Davao Aguilas and Stallion Laguna wound up in draws in their three previous fixtures.