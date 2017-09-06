Classes resume in 12 Marawi public schools

COTABATO CITY: Classes resumed in 12 public elementary schools on Tuesday in Marawi City, as clashes between security forces and Islamic State (IS)-inspired Maute fighters continued in the main battle area on Wednesday.

Brig. Gen. Rolando Joselito Bautista, Joint Task Force (JTF) Marawi commander, said classes in elementary schools in Sultan Conding, Abdulazis, Camp Bagong Amai Pakpak Central, Mipaga and eight other schools have been allowed to resume.

“We are nearing the end of the battle with the gun fight confined to the main battle area in the besieged city.

Security measures are being tightened to preempt any attempts by the terrorists to hamper classes,” he added.

As classes started, different Joint Task Groups under JTF Marawi held a series of conferences to discuss security preparations and arrangements to ensure that faculty and students feel safe.

Meanwhile, Department of Education in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao Secretary John Magno told The Manila Times that in cooperation with Gawad Kalinga they launched a feeding program, to last until December, for the schoolchildren at the evacuation centers in the municipalities of Marantao and Saguiaran.

He added that they have put temporary learning spaces (TLS) at the shelters in order that the learning process of the schoolchildren will not be hampered.

The TLS also have medical-dental clinics and they have provided children with school supplies and hygiene kits with soap, toothpaste and toothbrush.

Following the opening of public schools, other government offices will also soon start cleaning their offices in Marawi City for the possible resumption of operations.