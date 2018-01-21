Classes resume in Albay amid quiet eruption

LEGAZPI CITY: The provincial government of Albay lifted the class suspension in three cities and five towns affected by weeklong Mayon volcano’s quiet eruption here.

Cedric Daep, chief of Albay Public Safety Emergency Management Office said the class suspension is lifted to allow students from public and private schools here to return to their regular classes this Monday.

The Albay provincial government ordered the suspension of classes that was affirmed by the Department of Education (DepEd)–Bicol to ensure the safety of the students and of the public affected by Mayon’s restiveness.

“Classes resume this Monday for areas with Mayon evacuees while construction of temporary learning shelters is set to be done in the coming days,” Daep said.

Albay governor Al Francis Bichara also issued a directive for the lifting of class suspension saying emergency class scheduling was undertaken by the DepEd division in different evacuation centers for the resumption of classes.

DepEd–Bicol reported there are 24 public schools located within the six to seven- kilometer permanent danger zone from Mayon.

The volcano’s 52 episode of eruptions affected 17,575 resident learners and 3,904 displaced learners or a total of 21,479 students.

At least 481 classrooms are being used as temporary shelters of displaced families and DepEd is in need of 243 temporary learning shelters (TLS).

Education Secretary Leonor Briones approved the release of P19 million for the construction of TLS, including procurement of hygiene kits and cleaning materials, as well as half-day psychological first aid for the affected learners here.

Funds for TLS were immediately released after DepEd officials in Albay visited the evacuation centers in the towns of Guinobatan and Camalig where the temporary shelters built in 2014 were found unsafe for students.

In Albay, DepEd officials initiated emergency classes for displaced and resident learners.

In the cities of Tabaco and Ligao, DepEd has set the scheduled emergency classes through shifting and other class strategies for continuity of classes that could be adopted by the rest of the affected areas depending on the restiveness of Mayon.

Meanwhile, for the past 24 hours on Sunday, quiet lava effusion from the new dome and lava collapse events characterized Mayon’s eruptive activity with 14 rockfall events and 10 pyroclastic density currents were recorded.

But the public is strongly advised to be vigilant and desist from entering the restricted zones, particularly on the southern flanks over the danger of rockfalls, landslides and sudden explosions or dome collapse that may generate hazardous volcanic flows.