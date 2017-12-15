Classes suspended in areas affected by ‘Urduja’

CLASSES were suspended on Friday in areas affected by Tropical Storm “Urduja” (international name: Kaitak), according to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration(Pagasa).



A list provided by #WalangPasok showed that there were no classes in:



Luzon



Albay – all levels (public and private)

Biliran – all levels (public and private)

Bohol – kinder to elementary (public only)

Camarines Sur – all levels (public and private)

Sorsogon – all levels (public and private)

Visayas



Cebu province – preschool to elementary (public and private)

Mandaue City – preschool to high school (public only)

Catbalogan, Samar – all levels (public and private)

Northern Samar – all levels (public and private)



In its 5 a.m. forecast, Pagasa said Tropical Signal no. 2 is up over Eastern Samar, Northern Samar and Biliran.



Pagasa said these areas may experience winds of up to 61-120 kilometers per hour (kph) in the next 24 hours.



Under Signal No. 1 are:



Luzon:

Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate, and Romblon.



Visayas:

Leyte, Southern Leyte, Northern Cebu including Bantay Island, Capiz, Aklan and Northern Iloilo.



The tropical storm is at 205 kilometers (km) east-southeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, packing maximum sustained winds of up to 75 kph and gustiness of up to 90 kph.



It is moving slowly northwest at 5 kph and may make landfall over Eastern Samar on Saturday morning or afternoon.



Heavy rainfall amount remains from moderate to heavy within the 500-km diameter of the tropical storm.



Samar provinces and Biliran will continue to experience stormy weather condition for the day, while the rest of Eastern Visayas, Bicol Region, Romblon, Marinduque, Northern Cebu, Aklan, Capiz, Northern Iloilo and Dinagat Islands will experience rains with gusty winds.



The rest of Visayas, Mindanao, Calabarzon and the provinces of Mindoro and Palawan will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms caused by the tropical storm.



Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have cloudy skies with scattered rains caused by the northeast monsoon, Pagasa said. GLEE JALEA