METRO Manila and nearby provinces experienced rain and thunderstorms early Wednesday spawned by a southwest monsoon or “habagat”, the state-run weather bureau said.

Also affected were Ilocos, Cordillera, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Bicol and Eastern and Central Visayas, Caraga and Zamboanga peninsula regions, according to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical, Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

The downpour early Wednesday prompted the suspension of classes in all levels in public and private schools in Rizal, Laguna, Cavite and Muntinlupa City, according to their local officials.

Rizal was submerged in knee-deep floods as a result of the heavy rain.

Cainta Mayor Johnielle Keith Nieto said Manggahan opened all of its eight floodgates diverting water from the metropolis to the floodway.

Nieto said this has caused flash floods in Karangalan. Gruar Kasibulan and CVS “as we are experiencing a backflow of rainwater”.

Citing data from the local government’s flood sensor, Nieto said the level of water has risen by three feet above normal level.”

Meanwhile, the Antipolo government said that the Provincial Road (National Highway) near Dalig National High School and Sitio Parugan Blk. 2 were now passable to all types of vehicles. LIAN SILLADA, GEIAN ESPANOL